Edgar Wright reassembled the cast of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World for Netflix's upcoming anime adaptation. The subject line of his pitch has been revealed.

“To be continued?”

In Netflix's Tudum feature on Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Phillipe Thao revealed Wright's pitch email subject line. “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World director Edgar Wright had an email subject line and a dream. ‘Scott Pilgrim… to be continued?' he wrote to the 2010 live-action film cast,” the article reads. “Within a few hours, everyone replied with a resounding yes.”

It's great that Wright's email got through to the cast. Considering the A-list names involved, it's surprising that they were able to secure all of the big names to return.

Michael Cera, Chris Evans, Aubrey Plaza, Brie Larson, Anna Kendrick, Kieran Culkin, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead are just a few of the big names returning. Others including Jason Schwartzman, Ellen Wong, and Satya Bhabha are also set to return.

Bryan Lee O'Malley, who wrote, drew, and created the graphic novels will be a co-showrunner with BenDavid Grabinski. They also co-wrote the Netflix anime series together.

Edgar Wright's Scott Pilgrim vs. the World has become a cult classic since its 2010 release. The film grossed just $47 million on a reported budget of $60 million. In the years since, it is looked upon fondly. But the cast moved on to MCU and Succession-sized projects and no sequel was ever made. That is, until the idea for Netflix's anime series was conceived.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will be released on November 17.