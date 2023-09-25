The new Netflix anime series, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, recently got an eye-opening Avatar comparison.

BenDavid Grabinski, co-writer of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, spoke about the scale of the fight sequences in the anime with Empire. “There's an extended fight sequence in Episodes 2 and 3 that, if this was a live-action movie, would cost more than Avatar,” he claimed. “It would be so unbelievably big. And you don't have to think that way. You're not limited.”

“If you made a live-action movie of the show that we did, I think it would be the most expensive movie ever, and you'd be shooting for 10 years,” he continued. “It would be a total Hearts of Darkness situation.”

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is an anime adaptation of the graphic novels of the same name. The creator of the franchise, Bryan Lee O'Malley, co-wrote the show with BenDavid Grabinski. O'Malley was not a writer on the 2010 film despite creating the franchise. He, along with Grabinski, will serve as producers alongside Edgar Wright.

The series had previously been adapted by Wright in his 2010 film, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. The film was a box office flop, but that hasn't stopped the film from becoming a cult classic. Its ensemble featured A-listers including Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, and Aubrey Plaza (among more). Most of the original cast will return to voice their respective characters in the upcoming series.

Netflix will release the series on November 17. Eight episodes will be available.

