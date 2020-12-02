Former NBA star Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa, recently made it to the headlines once again as she was spotted hanging out together with Minnesota Timberwolves swingman Malik Beasley. The former couple's son in Scotty Pippen Jr. broke his silence and voiced his reaction on Twitter towards the latest speculations involving his mother.

It wasn't the first time that Larsa Pippen's name was linked to dating other notable personalities as of late. She was previously speculated to have been spending time with rapper Future back in 2016. She also admitted that she used to date then-Cleveland Cavaliers and current Boston Celtics forward Tristan Thompson before he got together with another popular figure in Khloe Kardashian.

Both Scottie and Larsa shared a marriage that spanned 21 years where they had four children together including Scotty Pippen Jr. The numerous speculations caused a rocky situation to their relationship in which Scottie went on to call off their marriage back in 2016. The couple eventually made amends but another round of issues marred them the second time which ultimately prompted Larsa to file a divorce with the NBA legend in 2018.

On the other hand, Malik Beasley is currently married to Montana Yao but recent news has emerged that the latter is already planning to file a divorce soon after a nine-month marriage due to the recent speculations.

The couple previously got entangled in an issue where Beasley faced felony charges after an alleged gun-pointing incident in Minnesota outside of their home while Yao was also pressed with a felony drug count.