Who would've thought that rumors of Jenna Ortega and Johnny Depp are swirling around mid-2023? Definitely, not Jenna herself.

A social media gossip account called Deux Moi claimed that Jenna, a 20-year-old star known for her role in “Wednesday,” was seen on a date with Johnny Depp, who is 60 years old.

Now, the Deux Moi account has over 2 million followers and focuses on sharing stories and celebrity-related information. They accept anonymous “tips” about celebrities. But there's a disclaimer stating that the information they share may not necessarily be true.

But with the rumors gaining some attention, Jenna quickly and firmly denied them, calling them “ridiculous.”

In a now-expired Instagram story, Jenna Ortega debunks rumors of her and Jonny Depp dating.

“This is so ridiculous, I can't even laugh.”

The Wednesday star also clarified that she has never even met or worked with Johnny Depp.

In a last attempt to stop people from spreading rumors, Jenna Ortega's statement on her and Johnny Depp dating is clear: “Please stop spreading lies and leave us alone.”

Depp's representatives also denied the reports, saying, “Mr. Depp has no personal or professional relationship with Ms. Ortega whatsoever.”

How did this rumor even start?

Both Johnny Depp and Jenna Ortega have worked with director Tim Burton.

Now, Jenna Ortega is set to portray Lydia Deetz's daughter in an upcoming sequel to Burton's 1988 film Beetlejuice, a role originally played by Winona Ryder. Interestingly, Ryder and Depp used to date and even shared the screen in Burton's Edward Scissorhands.

Folks may have just judged the roles too quickly. But for the last time, Jenna Ortega and Johnny Depp are not dating.