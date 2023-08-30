Dana Holgorsen is back to being a Big 12 head coach after Houston joined the league this year, and he is renewing his media spotlight ahead of the season, and taking shots at some of the big names in the conference.

He recently addressed the idea that the Big 12 is less desirable with the top teams in Texas leaving over the last few years, and noted that he was glad the Longhorns and Aggies were gone. The interaction occurred on his weekly radio show, and Holgorsen won't pay any mind to their conference movements after they had previously blocked Houston from joining in past seasons.

“Screw them. They can go wherever they want. They don’t want us and we don’t want them,” Holgorsen said, per Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle.

Holgorsen previously commented on his rejoining of the Big 12 conference, as he was the former head coach at West Virginia for eight years, and an assistant at Texas Tech before that. He seemed to miss his time in the conference, and is glad to be back, per Brett McMurphy of Action Network.

“This is a special deal. I've been a part of Big 12 for 17 years. The last 4 years has been a little different for me being in the American. It makes me appreciate being back in the Big 12,” Holgorsen said in July.

The veteran head coach will have his work cut out for him in Houston's first year playing up with the big guns, and the Cougars have a very low expected win total as a result of the schedule upgrades. Following back-to-back winning seasons, including 12 in 2021, Holgorsen's squad is projected only 4.5 wins in 2023.