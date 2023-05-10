Following three days full of surprises, the 2023 NFL Draft is officially in the rearview mirror. With 259 players hearing their names called, they now know where they will start their professional careers in the league. Ten of them will be with the Seattle Seahawks in 2023. With hopes of going further this year, the front office could be scouting the market to find more immediate contributors.

The 2022 season marked the start of a new era for Seattle. After more than a decade with Russell Wilson as its starting quarterback, the team traded him to the Denver Broncos. While many projected the Seahawks to be at the bottom of the standings, they had a surprising year and made it to the playoffs.

They would then lose to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round 41-23, ending their promising campaign.

With the goal of getting closer to a Super Bowl, general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll made some impactful moves in the offseason. The team re-signed starting quarterback Geno Smith to a three-year, $75 million deal after winning Comeback Player of the Year in 2022. Seattle also drafted both cornerback Devon Witherspoon and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the first round of the draft.

Still, the Seahawks could go after some depth or even bring some starting-caliber players for training camp. With all that in mind, here are three free agents that the Seattle Seahawks should target after the 2023 NFL Draft.

3. TE Cameron Brate

Despite having 10 total picks in the draft, the Seahawks only selected one player to upgrade Smith’s target list in Smith-Njigba. Because of that, the team should explore some of the available free agents to add to its receiving corps, more specifically a tight end.

One option still available is Cameron Brate. He spent the previous eight seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, most as a backup, winning Super Bowl LV in the process. At the age of 31, he could be a valuable veteran in the locker room as well.

For his career, Brate has 273 receptions for a total of 2,857 yards and 33 touchdowns. He can also play on special teams, having nearly 400 snaps in the unit throughout his career.

So far, Seattle’s main tight ends are Noah Fant and Will Dissly. By adding Brate, the Seahawks would create depth in the position while also creating some competition, which would force Fant and Dissly to step up to retain their starting jobs.

2. OT Isaiah Wynn

Another unit that the Seahawks should consider going after some veterans is the offensive line. In the draft, they selected guard Anthony Bradford in the fourth round and center Olusegun Oluwatimi in the fifth. Based on the available free agents, Seattle could still bring some valuable experience to the roster.

One player that the Seahawks should consider signing ahead of the 2023 season is offensive tackle, Isaiah Wynn.

In both 2020 and 2021, Wynn had Pro Football Football grades above 70 both as a pass protector and run blocker. Overall, he had an 80.7 overall grade, which was the 22nd-best among tackles in the period.

He has dealt with injuries for most of his career, which included him missing his entire rookie year. Last season, he appeared in just nine games for the New England Patriots both on defense and special teams.

Wynn could be a rotational player, who could become one of the main backups on the roster. With the playoffs in mind, having a starting-caliber offensive lineman as a reserve could come in handy in case of an injury.

1. DE frank clark

Finally, an area from Seattle’s roster that suffered major losses was the defensive line. Most notably, defensive tackle Poona Ford joined the Buffalo Bills on a one-year contract.

Because of that, the Seahawks should scout the market and try to bring in an experienced defensive lineman to lead the way. Perhaps one of the best players still available in free agency is defensive end, Frank Clark.

The Michigan product played an important role in the Kansas City Chiefs’ success in recent years. He started 55 games across four seasons with the franchise, earning three selections to the Pro Bowl in the process. Most importantly, he was a starter in Kansas City’s two Super Bowl victories.

In 2022, Clark recorded 39 total tackles with 25 being solo and eight for loss. He also had 13 quarterback hits and 5.0 sacks plus a safety. He would end up forcing and recovering a fumble as well.

Due to his salary, the Chiefs opted to release him to clear some cap space. With plenty of playoff experience, Clark could be a valuable piece for the Seahawks’ defense. Since he still has some money to receive from Kansas City, he could even accept a team-friendly contract with Seattle to remain in a competitive organization.