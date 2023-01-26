As the NFL offseason continues inching closer and closer, so does April’s 2023 NFL Draft. Teams have been scouting players long before the season, and now that the draft order is mostly final, they likely know who they want now. While fans will never fully know what teams are thinking, insight from draft analysts like Mel Kiper Jr. can give them a pretty good idea.

Kiper has been at the top of of the draft scene for decades now. He has great credibility among fans, fellow analysts and teams alike, and for good reason. So, when Kiper released his first 2023 mock draft on Wednesday, NFL fans went into a frenzy.

Of all the teams in the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks have to be one of the most excited. Many expected the Seahawks to be a contender for the first overall pick this season, but they made a surprising run to the playoffs. The best part is that they still got that top-five pick, as the Denver Broncos fell apart after acquiring Russell Wilson from Seattle. Now, the Seahawks have two top-20 picks to improve a playoff roster.

That said, Seattle still has a few important needs to fill before it can become a true Super Bowl contender. But what are those needs, and how can the Seahawks fill them in the draft? Well, let’s break down what Kiper has projected for them.

Seattle Seahawks Pick 5: Will Levis, quarterback, Kentucky

With the fifth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Kiper has Seattle taking Kentucky quarterback Will Levis. Levis is arguably the most polarizing player in the entire draft, with some believing he’s a future star and others believing he’ll be a bust. Kiper acknowledges this diversity of opinion, but believes the potential upside is worth it:

“Levis is going to be polarizing for the next few months,” Kiper wrote. “Turn on his tape, and you’re going to see some poor interceptions and questionable decisions. But you’re also going to see rockets that should have been caught and tight-window throws that no other passer in this class can make. There will be a general manager in the top 10 who sees Levis’ positives over the negatives. He also is ahead of the curve in learning a pro-style offense, because that’s what he played in for the Wildcats.”

The big hurdle with this fit is that Seattle seemingly already has a capable quarterback in Geno Smith. Smith had a fantastic first season as the Seahawks starter and is now a finalist for Comeback Player of the Year. However, he is 32, and as an upcoming free agent, he will demand a sizable contract. Not to mention, there is a risk he will be a one-hit wonder. If Seattle decides to move on, then taking Levis here makes some sense.

As for Levis himself, the Kentucky quarterback is a bit of a mixed bag. On one hand, his stats are rather pedestrian compared to other QBs (Kiper already has Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud off the board at this point), and his turnover numbers are a particular cause for concern. On the other hand, his intangibles are undeniable, and Kentucky’s pro-style offense should help his transition to the next level.

Levis is as big of a boom-or-bust prospect as any in recent memory. There’s a chance he flops, but the upside will be too much for some teams to pass up.

Seattle Seahawks Pick 20: Byron Young, edge rusher, Tennessee

With the 20th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Kiper has Seattle taking Tennessee edge rusher Byron Young. The Volunteers’ star pass rusher was an All-SEC player in 2022, finishing with five sacks and 10 tackles for loss. He clearly caught the attention of scouts, and now he is a potential first-round pick:

“Young, another prospect who will be at the Senior Bowl, is intriguing,” Kiper wrote. “At 6-3, 245 pounds, he fits the mold of what Carroll wants from a front-seven defender, and he has some pass-rush upside. He had seven sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss in 2022, showing off advanced moves. The Seahawks knocked their 2022 class out of the park, and a home run in 2023 could set them up for another long run of success.”

As Kiper alluded to, Young’s main strength is actually how he defends the run. This would make him a great fit for the Seattle defense, which finished 30th against the run this season. Pete Carroll also has a knack for realizing his defenders strengths, so Young would be an ideal pick for him.

The Seahawks’ 2022 draft class was one of the best in the league, and it played a huge role in getting them to the playoffs when so many thought they would be terrible. If they can pull in another strong rookie class, expect them to make some noise next season.