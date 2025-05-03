May 3, 2025 at 11:14 AM ET

After the Seattle Seahawks drafted Jalen Milroe, the former Alabama quarterback is ready to prove everyone wrong. He infamously put out a tweet that said “Belts 2 A**es.”

Regardless, Milroe understands that he'll need to work for a starting spot. Considering that Seattle signed Sam Darnold in free agency, he will likely be their starter.

Despite that, the Seahawks' rookie is ready to embrace the challenge.

“I’m a student of the game and I’ve got to earn the trust and respect of everyone in the locker room,” Milroe said on NFL Network.

“Meeting extra with the coaching staff, getting around the guys in the room, learning, growing, because no matter what work I have, I’ve got to be the best quarterback I can be.”

Even though Milroe won't be the opening day starter, he's preparing for that opportunity. Learning under an experienced quarterback like Darnold, though, can do wonders.

The franchise doesn't need him to be ready right away. While his athleticism is otherworldly, Milroe must be fundamentally sound before playing.

The NFL will take advantage of explosive quarterbacks if they're not accurate. This can prepare the Alabama quarterback for what to expect.

Seahawks' Jalen Milroe is locked in for the rookie season

The Crimson Tide star was a stud in Tuscaloosa and one of the top quarterbacks in the SEC. For instance, Milroe consistently flirted with being a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

However, that draft was filled with more positional players than anything else.

There wasn't a desperate need for a quarterback.

As a result, Milroe slid in the draft, but ended up being taken in the third round. Seattle secured the quarterback, and might have him be the franchise quarterback.

Time is of the essence though with the Seahawks. After missing out on the playoffs, head coach Mike Macdonald's second season might have that playoff luck.

In an interesting NFC West, anything can happen.

Although they signed Darnold, if something happens, Milroe might have his number called to start.

Luckily, though, he'll prepare every week like he is the starter. If it transpires, the adjustment period might be minimal, or there might not be one at all.

At the end of the day, he is simply grateful to be on an NFL roster. It's a dream come true for most. The hard work will pay off at some point. For now, enjoying the process might be more rewarding than looking solely to the future.