The Seattle Seahawks are trimming down their roster after the 2025 NFL Draft. The Seahawks are cutting four players, per ESPN. This includes quarterback Jaren Hall.

The other players are linebacker Michael Dowell, center Michael Novitsky and outside linebacker Kenneth Odumegwu. The moves are not unexpected, as the team just drafted several new faces including quarterback Jalen Milroe from Alabama.

After this round of cuts, the Seahawks now have Milroe, Sam Darnold and Drew Lock at quarterback, per the 33rd Team. None of the quarterbacks played for Seattle last season.

The Seahawks are coming off a 10 win season, but they did not make the 2024 NFL Playoffs. Seattle also lost quarterback Geno Smith, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason.

Dowell did not post any stats in the 2024 season. Odumegwu didn't either. All four players primarily were used on the club's practice squad.

The Seahawks are trying to fly high in the NFC again

This is the second round of roster cuts for Seattle in just the last few months. The Seahawks also cut four players in March, including another outside linebacker, Dre'Mont Jones. Those moves were expected to save the team as much as $27 million in salary cap space, per ESPN.

There is now a wide-open battle for the starting quarterback job in 2025. Although the Seahawks tried to retain Smith, the veteran decided to go elsewhere.

Darnold may have the lead on the job right after the draft. The Seahawks quarterback had an outstanding season last year with the Minnesota Vikings. He threw for more than 4,300 yards and 35 touchdowns. It was a career-high season for Darnold.

Darnold will have some competition though for the role, including from the rookie Milroe. The former Alabama quarterback had a lot of teams interested in him before the draft, including the Pittsburgh Steelers. Milroe was drafted ahead of several other quarterbacks, including Shedeur Sanders.

Seattle also selected a running back, two wide receivers, a tight end, as well as several other players in the 2025 draft. ESPN NFL Draft insider Mel Kiper gave the franchise an A grade in his draft analysis.

This upcoming campaign will be the second for head coach Mike Macdonald. Macdonald was hired to replace the historic coach Pete Carroll. The young coach did well in his first year, winning 10 games for the franchise.

The Seahawks last made the playoffs in 2022. Seattle has one Super Bowl championship, won during the 2013 season.