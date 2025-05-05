The Seattle Seahawks aggressively changed their quarterback lineup this offseason. Sam Darnold and Jalen Milroe will handle snaps this fall, with the former the favorite to lead the offense. The latter, though, is going the Jayden Daniels route to prepare for the 2025 season.

Daniels broke out as the NFL's top rookie for the Washington Commanders. The Rookie of the Year revealed he turned to a Virtual Reality headset to work his progressions as a passer. Milroe is going with the same preparation, he shared to Seattle Sports.

“I'm going to utilize that,” Milroe told Cameron Van Til of Seattle Sports.

Milroe is already taking a meticulous approach before his rookie season. But Milroe dove into deeper reasons why he's choosing to wear the headset as he and Darnold will battle for QB1.

Jalen Milroe explains Jayden Daniels-like approach for Seahawks

Milroe is his own dynamic dual-threat like the Heisman Trophy winner Daniels. But the Alabama Crimson Tide star is entering the league aiming to improve his passing mechanics.

The Tide QB trains with Jordan Palmer (brother of former Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals QB Carson Palmer) during offseason training. The younger Palmer has helped hand Milroe a deeper understanding of where the QB position officially starts to work.

“The biggest thing is everything works from the ground up at the quarterback position,” Milroe said. “It’s understanding the lower-half mechanics of how I operate. Every quarterback is different, and so … it’s understanding how to distribute my body when it comes to the lower-half mechanics. That’s been a focus for us.”

Milroe shredded defenses with his arm and legs. But he earned Lamar Jackson comparisons before the draft off his mobility. Still, he's focusing on his arm strength.

“It’s all about being an efficient passer. And so the more you work, the more you understand your body, you’re going to be more of an efficient passer. So that’s something that we continue to work on,” Milroe said.

Milroe landed No. 92 overall to the Seahawks during the third round. Both he and Darnold are coming in to help replace Geno Smith — who got traded to the Las Vegas Raiders during March. Seattle is aiming to improve from its 10-7 campaign of last season — plus claim its first NFC West title since the 2020 season.