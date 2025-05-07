The Seattle Seahawks have made a few moves during the offseason as they try to stay competitive within the NFC and their division. After trading Geno Smith and DK Metcalf, the offense will look different, but the defense will also have some changes. To bring some familiarity back on that side of the ball, the Seahawks are looking to have a reunion with a former player, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“Seahawks are in discussions with free-agent corner Shaquill Griffin on a potential reunion, sources told Brady Henderson and me. Seattle is looking for veteran corner help and has Griffin – who made a Pro Bowl as a Seahawk in 2019 – high on its list. No deal reached as of now,” Fowler wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Griffin had 41 tackles, two interceptions, and six passes defended in 17 games for the Vikings. Over his entire career, he's had 407 tackles, nine interceptions, 56 passes defended, a sack, and a forced fumble.

The Seahawks could use a player like Griffin back on their team, and it wouldn't be a surprise if they ended up getting a deal done with the cornerback.

With the Seahawks having a new look team coming up this season, everyone will be looking to see how things will look across the board for them. Sam Darnold was signed in free agency, and Jalen Milroe was taken in the NFL Draft, and though there may not be a quarterback battle, they seem to have some solid options at the position just in case. The Seahawks also acquired Sam Howell in a trade with the Vikings, which gives them another option at the quarterback position.

After getting drafted, Milroe spoke about his mindset coming in as a rookie.

“I’m a student of the game and I’ve got to earn the trust and respect of everyone in the locker room,” Milroe said on NFL Network. “Meeting extra with the coaching staff, getting around the guys in the room, learning, growing, because no matter what work I have, I’ve got to be the best quarterback I can be.”

The Seahawks will have a young team with a mix of veterans, and it'll be interesting to see what they do during the season.