With their third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks added more competition to their quarterback room with Alabama's Jalen Milroe. While some have connected Milroe's athleticism to a Taysom Hill-like role in the NFL, head coach Mike Macdonald does not like that comparison.

Macdonald said comparing Milroe to Hill is not “fair” to his new quarterback's skill set in his post-Day Two presser. The 37-year-old head coach complemented Hill's role with the New Orleans Saints, but said Milroe will be viewed solely as a quarterback.

“I don't think it's fair to say Taysom Hill,” Macdonald said. “Taysom is a great player, but the way [the Saints] used him is like as a tight end, fullback, hybrid role. Jalen's a quarterback through and through. He's gonna be trained to play quarterback for us, and when he's in there, he's gonna be playing quarterback. But the athleticism is going to come to life when he's on the field.”

The Seahawks made Milroe the fourth quarterback taken in the draft, following Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart and Tyler Shough. The Cleveland Browns took Oregon's Dillon Gabriel at No. 94, two picks after Milroe. The moves notably left Shedeur Sanders on the board, whom many viewed as a top-five pick heading into round one.

Milroe was also the Seahawks' fourth pick of the draft. Seattle started the process with guard Gray Zabel in the first round before taking safety Nick Emmanwori and tight end Elijah Arroyo in round two.

Jalen Milroe joins Seahawks' quarterback room

Milroe joins the Seahawks' quarterback room as the fourth addition to the group. After trading Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle signed Sam Darnold and Drew Lock in free agency to join Sam Howell.

Darnold's $100 million contract solidifies him as the starter, leaving Lock, Milroe and Howell to battle for the backup job. Howell is the only returning quarterback after backing up Smith in 2024. However, Lock returns to the team after a one-year stint with the New York Giants, but has never played for Macdonald.

Of the quarterbacks on the roster, Milroe is easily the most athletic. While his accuracy and pocket presence could use some development, his speed and strength provide an additional element to the offense that none of the three veterans can. Even if he fails to win the backup job, Milroe could find himself on the field in short-yardage and goal-line packages.