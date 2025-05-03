The Seattle Seahawks were one of the biggest winners of the 2025 NFL Draft as they filled needs and got incredible value throughout the three-day event. One of their best picks was South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori in the second round. Now, the DB is ready to step up and help try to lead the team to a Super Bowl, and he'll do it wearing a No. 3 jersey, just like Russell Wilson.

“I kind of was looking for a single digit,” Emmanwori said, per Seahawks.com. “Seven wasn’t available, so I was looking at the next number that could mean something to me. Russell Wilson was one of my favorite quarterbacks growing up with that Legion of Boom defense, had an offense too, so respect to Russell. He did a lot for this organization, did everything he could, so I’m going to do what I can in this number and make it special on defense in my own way.”

Nick Emmanwori now has even more to live up to as he steps into the jersey of the best quarterback in franchise history and draws comparisons to the players who played in the Legion of Boom.

The Seahawks drafted Russell Wilson in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft, and the QB played 10 seasons in the Pacific Northwest. He made nine Pro Bowls in that time and reached two Super Bowls, winning one. His best years came when he had a big, physical secondary on the other side of the ball.

The Legion of Boom nickname was given to the Seahawks' secondary in the early 2010s when the unit consisted of Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor, Brandon Browner, Walter Thurmond, and Byron Maxwell.

Now, Emmanwori joins a Seahawks DB room that includes standout veterans and up-and-coming players like Devon Witherspoon, Julian Love, Riq Woolen, and Coby Bryant.

Whether this group can become the LoB 2.0 remains to be seen, but if they do, just like 10-plus years ago, there will be No. 3 jerseys flying off the shelf in the team store.