Seahawks icon Bobby Wagner wasn’t away from Seattle for long. In his return, he didn’t take long to remind fans why he was such a beloved figure in the community.

A group of Seattle teens was preparing to take a tour of Howard University. Before the tour began, they were joined but a special, and rather large, guest: Bobby Wagner. The Seahawks star has long been a champion for HBCUs and took the time out to meet with a few local kids looking to make their mark, via Seahawks.com’s Maliik Obee:

“In a collaborative effort with Microsoft, the Seahawks launched the first-ever HBCU tour this week in partnership with the WHOLE Mentoring Program, and The BE Project. Sixteen young Black men from a handful of Seattle Public Schools have been granted the opportunity to attend six Historically Black Colleges and Universities this week. On Thursday, Wagner flew to the nation’s capital for the tour’s fourth stop at Howard University.”

The Seahawks are currently taking 16 local students on an HBCU tour. Bobby Wagner is a big HBCU advocate. When he was Seattle’s Man of the Year nominee, his chosen charity was the HBCU foundation. Him pulling up on the students at Howard is pretty dope. https://t.co/4HmjVLESQO — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) April 13, 2023

Back in 2019, Wagner had made strong efforts to shine the spotlight on HBCUs in various ways. The most visible of which was rocking their apparel during NFL games, but also engaged in initiatives to aid HBCU athletes thrive or to support HBCU startups. It’s no surprise he was the Seahawks’ nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award for that year.

Bobby Wagner’s HBCU hoodie this week: Florida A&M University pic.twitter.com/UankTvmqGN — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) November 24, 2019

“It’s an honor,” Wagner said in a statement, “to support the Black College Football Hall of Fame and HBCU Legacy Bowl in their efforts to provide more opportunities for students attending historically Black colleges and universities.”