It certainly looks like Bobby Wagner is happy with his return to the Seattle Seahawks after waiting some time for a deal to come his way.

Wagner was released by the Los Angeles Rams in February and didn’t immediately get a new contract when free agency opened. However, it’s definitely worth the wait when the Seahawks came calling. The eight-time Pro Bowler, who was drafted by Seattle in 2012 and went on to play for the team until 2021, signed a one-year deal with the franchise worth $7 million.

Now, Wagner is just ecstatic to be back home. It definitely feels like he never left, noting that the love and support of the fanbase remains.

“It just seemed like the right thing. Everybody was excited to have me back in the building, but even like walking around, going to the store, things of that nature, you could just feel that there’s a lot of love and support here. So I’m grateful that that’s what it is. I’m grateful for how the fans have re-embraced me,” Wagner said of his Seahawks comeback, per Seattle Sports..

For what it’s worth, it’s not a surprise that Seahawks fans have welcomed back Bobby Wagner with open arms. When news of his return was reported, Seattle Twitter went bonkers and celebrated like crazy because a fan-favorite and team hero is coming home. One fan even said, “some things are just meant to be,” pertaining to how Wagner is meant to be a Seahawk.

Sure enough, the Seattle faithful are hoping that the reunion could produce incredible results for the franchise just like how things were before Wagner left. Clearly, though, the optimism surrounding the team is at an all-time high.