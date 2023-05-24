Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The start of the post-Russell Wilson era for the Seattle Seahawks went quite well in 2022 as Geno Smith took the team back to the playoffs, ultimately losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the second round. But as of Wednesday, the Hawks have officially moved on from their former QB1.

Per TMZ Sports, the organization gave defensive back Artie Burns Wilson’s No. 3, who no one wore last year. However, it’s important to note that Burns’ No. 21 was given to rookie Devon Witherspoon and DBs can only wear numbers from 0-49. Also, 43 and 48 were the only numbers actually available.

Despite the Seahawks deciding to let Burns wear No. 3, it doesn’t mean Wilson’s former jersey won’t be retired at some point by the franchise. After all, he was a legend in the Pacific Northwest, despite the messy breakup.

Wilson had a very rough campaign with the Denver Broncos in 2022, putting up the worst numbers of his career as they finished with a putrid 5-12 record. That being said, there is optimism Wilson can turn things around under new head coach Sean Payton, who is as offensive-minded as they come and knows how to get the best out of his signal-caller.

The Seahawks meanwhile signed Smith to a long-term deal and added some intriguing weapons around him, drafting WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba and RB Zach Charbonnet, who could both be impact players.

As for those fans with Russell Wilson jerseys? Well, I suppose they can still wear them but considering another player is now donning No. 3, it might look a bit odd.