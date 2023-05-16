The 2023 NFL Draft is officially in the books, which means all the attention is now on the upcoming season. Now, organizations have a general idea of what their rosters will look like for the upcoming campaign. Playoff teams such as the Seattle Seahawks will try to go further in 2023, but there is still a long way to go.

The 2022 season marked the start of a new era for Seattle. After more than a decade with Russell Wilson as its starting quarterback, the team traded him to the Denver Broncos. While many projected the Seahawks to be at the bottom of the standings, they had a surprising year and made it to the playoffs.

They would then lose to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round 41-23, ending their promising campaign.

For the 2023 season, general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll made some impactful moves either by re-signings, free agent signings and, most importantly, draft selections. With all that in mind, here is the updated depth chart for the Seattle Seahawks with every starter after the 2023 NFL Draft.

Offense

Running Back: Kenneth Walker III

Wide Receivers: DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Tight End: Noah Fant

Fullback: Nick Bellore

Left Tackle: Charles Cross

Left Guard: Damien Lewis

Center: Evan Brown

Right Guard: Phil Haynes

Right Tackle: Abraham Lucas

The team re-signed starting quarterback Geno Smith to a three-year, $75 million deal after winning Comeback Player of the Year in 2022. He had a surprising campaign in 2022, completing a league-best 69.8% of his passes and leading the organization to the playoffs in its first year without Wilson.

Kenneth Walker III returns as the team’s main running back. Now without Rashaad Penny, Walker should have even more snaps in his second year as a pro.

DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett will once again be the leaders in the receiving group. This time, the duo will be joined by rookie first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the starting lineup. Smith-Njigba is coming off an injury, so he might need some extra time to fully contribute.

A piece in the Wilson trade, Noah Fant should continue as Seattle’s starting tight end. Nick Bellore also retains his spot as the only fullback on the roster.

On the offensive line, Charles Cross, Damien Lewis, and Abraham Lucas retain their starting jobs. Phil Haynes takes over the right guard position after being a backup in 2022. Center Evan Brown joins the team following 24 starts with the Detroit Lions.

Defense

Left Defensive End: Dre’Mont Jones

Nose Tackle: Bryan Mone

Right Defensive End: Jarran Reed

Weak Side Linebacker: Darrell Taylor

Left Inside Linebacker: Jordyn Brooks

Right Inside Linebacker: Bobby Wagner

Strong Side Linebacker: Uchenna Nwosu

Left Cornerback: Devon Witherspoon

Strong Safety: Jamal Adams

Free Safety: Quandre Diggs

Right Cornerback: Tariq Woolen

Most notably, the Seahawks drafted cornerback Devon Witherspoon in the first round of the draft. The Illinois product was a Consensus All-American in 2022 after he had three interceptions for 97 yards plus 41 total tackles.

Witherspoon will join second-year player and 2022 interception leader Tariq Woolen in the backfield alongside Pro Bowler Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams, who is returning from an injury that made him sit out all but one game this past season.

On the defensive line, Bobby Wagner returns to Seattle following a one-year stop with the Los Angeles Rams. Wagner spent 10 years and won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks’ franchise before his stint with the Rams.

Uchenna Nwosu retains his job as the starting strong-side linebacker. Bryan Mone and Darrell Taylor earn a larger role after being backups in the 2022 season.

Additionally, Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed join the squad out of free agency. Jones started 13 games with the Broncos last season while Reed started 14 out of 17 games with the Green Bay Packers. Reed returns to Seattle as he spent his first five seasons (2016-2020) with the organization.

Special Teams

Placekicker: Jason Myers

Punter/Holder: Michael Dickson

Punt/Kickoff Returner: DeeJay Dallas

Long Snapper: Chris Stoll

On special teams, the Seahawks will have key players returning in the 2023 season. One of them is kicker Jason Myers, who has been with the franchise since 2018. Myers is coming off his second Pro Bowl selection, leading the league in points with 143.

Punter Michael Dickson will be in his sixth season in the league, all with the Seahawks. This past year, he averaged 48.5 yards per punt, which was the second-best mark of his career despite having his second-lowest total punts since entering the NFL.

A third-stringer on offense, running back DeeJay Dallas starts the year as the team’s return specialist. In 2022, he had 14 punt returns for a total of 102 yards and 12 kickoff returns for 270 total yards.

The only new face in the unit is at long snapper. After just one season in Seattle, Carson Tinker remains unsigned in free agency. To address the position, the Seahawks brought in undrafted rookie Chris Stoll out of Penn State. In 2022, Stoll won the Patrick Mannelly Award, given to the top collegiate long snapper in the nation.