The Seattle Seahawks are looking to build upon a 2022 season that saw them make the playoffs in their first season without Russell Wilson. In 2023, the team will rely on two first-round picks to play key roles in getting them back to the playoffs.

Defensive back Devon Witherspoon and wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba highlighted Seattle's 2023 NFL Draft class. Unfortunately, both players are dealing with injuries to kick off their careers.

Both players are working through hamstring issues right now. And Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll provided an update as to where the two players are at in their recovery.

“Jaxon, he’s a little bit ahead of Spoon in that he’s doing a little bit more now,” Carroll told reporters, via Pro Football Talk. “These guys have been getting all of the walkthrough periods. They’re accumulating tons of plays. It’s a big part of this format for us, so those guys are really getting the learning down.”

Caroll told reporters he is not worried about the two first-round picks. Witherspoon is “not quite ready” to push things at this point. However, the Seahawks head coach likes what he's seen from both players.

The Seahawks made Witherspoon the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft back in April. Smith-Njigba fell into their laps at 20th overall despite pre-draft buzz of him going higher.

With new quarterback Geno Smith under center, the Seahawks finished the 2022 season with a 9-8 record. In the Wild Card Round, the team faced off with the San Francisco 49ers. However, they fell in that game as the 49ers made a run to the NFC Championship Game.