Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf went viral for a video showing his insane vertical jumping skills, then he put those skills to good use in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, taking home MVP honors on Friday night. No one was more thrilled for Metcalf than his Celebrity All-Star coach, NBA legend Dwyane Wade.

Wade posted a message to Metcalf on Twitter immediately after it was announced that the Seahawks wideout had taken home MVP honors in the game.

Dwyane Wade said, “Team Dwyane for the win! Let’s go MVPPPP” with a handshake emoji. Wade was clearly hyped about his team’s victory in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, but was also excited about DK Metcalf’s role in the win.

The Seahawks Pro Bowler put on a show, tallying 20 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and some very impressive dunks in the contest.

And Wade, who made 13 NBA All-Star Game appearances and won an MVP award in the game back in the 2009-10 season, knows a thing or two about putting on a show during All-Star weekend.

DK Metcalf also knows a thing or two about stuffing the stat sheet, as he enjoyed yet another strong campaign for the Seahawks this past year, turning in the second 1000-yard season of his career while catching passes from Pro Bowl signal-caller Geno Smith.

Metcalf will now turn his attention to the 2023 offseason.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks are likely hoping that his basketball-playing days are behind him, no matter how good he looks in the NBA’s Celebrity All-Star game.