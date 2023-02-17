DK Metcalf is no mere mortal. He has been donning his best Clark Kent disguise for years, presumably out of honor and integrity of the game. There is really no other explanation after a viral video shows the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver jump so high to make a one-handed grab that the FAA is going to want to see Metcalf’s pilot license.

All bad jokes, aside, the remarkable feat of athleticism by one of the NFL’s best athletes today- as captured by Shannon sharpes Burner PARODY Account- was so impressive most of Twitter found it to be downright unbelievable and digitally altered. A few fellow stars around the league chimed in as well.

NFL will be drug testing DK Metcalf pretty soon 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3AkeCdTWfB — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) February 17, 2023

“Nah this is insane,” Dallas cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons Tweeted. Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor marveled at the “ease” with which Metcalf leaped off the ground. Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker seem to share the skepticism of most of the public, but his time witnessing the wideout up close had him on the fence. “S**t looks fake but it’s D.K. So can’t rule nothing out,” he said.

Metcalf’s agility is well-documented. He ran the 100-meter dash in 10.36 seconds and held this own with the best sprinters in the country. He earned much acclaim for his granite-like physique ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft. Of course, he has backed up his look by also being one of the better receivers in the game. He had 90 receptions for 1,048 yards and played a big role in the Geno Smith resurrection tour.

Still, if the video is real, DK Metcalf must consider a career change right away. His powers are much too great for football. Every man, woman and child is depending on him. Someone find that man a phone booth.