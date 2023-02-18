Seattle Seahawks superstar DK Metcalf went viral on Friday after showing off his ridiculous hops in a video where the wide receiver made a mind-boggling catch where he literally jumped straight up to grab the football. And at the NBA All-Star Weekend Celebrity Game in Salt Lake City, Metcalf once again showcased his superior athleticism.

For starters, it’s not too often you see anyone in the Celebrity Game who is all that good at basketball. I mean, there are always a couple of players who can shoot a bit, but it’s rare anyone accomplishes what DK did. The Seahawks standout took the rock end to end and easily threw down a vicious slam:

Another angle of the DK Metcalf slam 👀 pic.twitter.com/V5bm36IRvb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 18, 2023

DK Metcalf with authority. With one hand, too. Impressive, to say the least. Metcalf might not have the best handle (He almost lost the ball) but he’s got bunnies. the man can flat-out jump. In case you missed the grab earlier in the day, here is proof DK is truly not human:

NFL will be drug testing DK Metcalf pretty soon 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3AkeCdTWfB — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) February 17, 2023

Bonkers. Metcalf’s athleticism has been on full display for years, both on and off the football field. He is one of the most physically gifted players in the NFL. Between god-given abilities and his tireless work ethic, DK is a freak of nature.

Metcalf is the headliner of Team Wade at the Celebrity Game, with the likes of tennis star Francis Tiafoe, 21 Savage, and Nicky Jam also playing alongside DK.

If we’re lucky, perhaps there will be another jaw-dropping moment from DK Metcalf. Just another workout for him, really.