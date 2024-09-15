After a sluggish Week 1, DK Metcalf didn't take long to connect on a big play against the New England Patriots. The Seattle Seahawks equalized an early Patriots' lead at 7-7 when Geno Smith connected with Metcalf on a 56-yard touchdown bomb. The 26-year-old wideout was wide open behind the defense and cruised untouched into the endzone.

In Week 1, Metcalf was limited to three receptions on four targets for 29 yards in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. Although Seattle secured the 26-20 win, Geno Smith only passed for 171 yards with one touchdown and an interception. Tyler Lockett led the Seahawks pass-catchers with six receptions for 77 yards.

With minutes left to play in the second quarter, Jaxon Smith-Njigba has a solid first half with six receptions for 57 yards.

The Seahawks' bid to open the season with back-to-back wins vs. the Patriots

Both teams were thought to have strong defenses, but it's the defensive secondaries having the most trouble. Patriots' Jacoby Brissett is also playing well by completing 11-of-17 for 118 yards and a touchdown. Rookie receiver Ja'Lynn Polk scored on a five-yard reception and tight end Hunter Henry has been dominant with seven receptions for 99 yards.

The Seahawks will need to continue to maximize Metcalf's talents. Despite coming off back-to-back 1,000+ yard seasons with at least a half dozen touchdowns, the big-bodied receiver carries with him even bigger expectations.

Seattle is playing without starting running back Kenneth Walker III (oblique), and he did not practice at all leading up to the game.

Mike Macdonald has been tight-lipped about K9 leading up to the Patriots' game, per his statement on Seahawks.com.

“Nothing new right now,” Macdonald said. “Just taking it taking it day by day with K9.”

With two minutes left in the second quarter, the Seahawks are leading 14-13. Metcalf has three receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown.