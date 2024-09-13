Seattle already had reasons to be concerned after its close win over Denver. That included an injury to standout running back Kenneth Walker III. And the update of Walker’s status for Sunday’s game against the Patriots will worry fantasy managers.

Walker hasn’t been able to practice this week, according to a post on X by ESPN reporter Brady Henderson.

“Seahawks RB Ken Walker III has yet to practice this week, potentially putting Zach Charbonnet in line to start vs. New England. In two starts for Walker last year, Charbonnet totaled 157 yards and a TD on 38 touches.”

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker may not play this week

Head coach Mike Macdonald didn’t provide a positive update on Walker, according to seahawks.com.

“Nothing new right now,” Macdonald said. “Just taking it taking it day by day with K9.”

The team referred to his injury as an oblique problem. Walker missed two games last season with a similar injury. When he returned, he carried only eight times for 21 yards against the 49ers.

If Walker can’t go, Charbonnet will reprise the role he handled at the end of the win against Denver. Charbonnet called Walker “electric” after the win over the Broncos, according to thenewstribune.com.

“Kenneth is a playmaker, and that’s what he did,” Charbonnet said. “He brought sparks to the offense in the second half.”

Kenny McIntosh would serving as the backup to Charbonnet while undrafted rookie George Holani likely stepping into the No. 3 role.

It is not expected to change the Seahawks’ offensive approach against the Patriots. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb likes to keep the ball moving on the ground. He stayed with the process despite limited success in the first half against the Broncos. Walker totaled just 19 yards on seven carries in the first two quarters.

However, the Seahawks changed their running style in the second half and Walker took advantage with impressive runs. He authored a 23-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Walker is a third-year player who rushed for just over 1,000 yards as a rookie and just under (905) in his second season. He scored a total of 17 touchdowns in his first two seasons while averaging 4.3 yards per carry.