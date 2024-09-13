The Seattle Seahawks got off on the right foot in the Mike Macdonald era on Sunday, knocking off the Denver Broncos at home 26-20. However, they suffered a few injuries during the game that may leave them shorthanded for Week 2.

Running back Kenneth Walker III (oblique) and right tackle George Fant (knee) are both doubtful for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots after picking up injuries during the season opener, according to ESPN's Brady Henderson.

“He feels good,” Macdonald said of Walker, per Henderson. “He's getting better, but right now it's doubtful and we'll go from there.”

Neither Walker nor Fant have practiced so far this week, which usually is a sign that a player is trending towards missing the game that weekend. The oblique injury is a recurring theme for the standout running back, as Walker missed two games last season with the same injury. If he is forced to sit, Zach Charbonnet should get the start in the backfield, and Kenny McIntosh could also see some action.

Fant's injury really cuts into the Seahawks' depth on the offensive line. The swing tackle was already filling in for regular starter Abe Lucas on the right side, who is still on the physically unable to perform list to start the season. Veteran Stone Forsythe filled in for Fant after he left the game early on.

Seahawks must avoid falling into the trap in Week 2 vs. Patriots

The Seahawks are riding high after a season-opening win, but they must keep their antennas up and avoid a possible trap game this weekend.

On paper, the Seahawks should beat the Patriots, who are supposed to be one of the worst teams in the NFL in 2024. However, this game has all the ingredients of being a battle on Sunday in New England.

The Seahawks are coming off of a win and flying across the country to take on a gritty Patriots team in an early morning kickoff. Under Pete Carroll, Seattle was notoriously successful when playing in the morning window on the east coast, but it's unclear how they will play in that spot under Mike Macdonald.

Additionally, the Patriots have the type of defense to turn this game into a rock fight, just like they did last week in their win against the Cincinnati Bengals. The sloppiness of Seattle's offense against Denver combined with their offensive line injuries to George Fant and others coming into Week 2 could mean that they will also have a tough time with the Patriots on that side of the ball.

It's important for Seattle to establish a consistent running game early on, even if Kenneth Walker III is forced to sit out, and stay patient while waiting for the big gains to open up in the passing game. In a contest that their defense should be very comfortable in, expect the Seahawks offense to play methodically and try to grind out a low-scoring victory.