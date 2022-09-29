DK Metcalf pours gasoline on fiery matchup with Jeff Okudah ahead of Lions clash

The Seattle Seahawks are looking to even their record this weekend against the Detroit Lions. One of the key matchups will be Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf and Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah. Okudah has drawn praise around the league this year for the work he’s done against some of the best receivers in the NFL.

Metcalf isn’t buying it though. He was asked his thoughts on Okudah and clearly is not nearly as impressed. Metcalf, speaking to reporters Wednesday, shared his thoughts, captured by NBC Sports’ Mike Florio.

“There’s a safety over the top of him so, he’s not really locking people down, but he’s a good corner,” Metcalf was then asked to explain his thought process on that opinion. “I guess you have to watch film and that is just my opinion,” Metcalf said.

Thus far this season, Okudah has lined up against the Eagles’ Devonta Smith, Commanders’ Terry McLaurin and Vikings’ Justin Jefferson. Smith was held without a catch in the season opener. McLaurin caught four of eight targets for 75 yards in Week 2 and Jefferson was held to 14 yards on three catches.

DK Metcalf physically is a whole other animal. But he is also dealing with arguably the worst quarterback of those bunch of receivers. Metcalf’s claim about the Lions using safety help might be accurate. But with Tyler Lockett on the other side for the Seahawks, it’s unlikely Okudah will be able to stay solely focused on him.

The Lions have one of the worst rush defenses in the NFL. So, Geno Smith might not have to throw to Metcalf much if they can run the ball as well as others have this year.