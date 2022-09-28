Seattle Seahawks: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Lions

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off of a heartbreaking loss to the Atlanta Falcons at home, 27-23 Sunday. We look ahead and reveal the Seahawks Week 4 bold predictions as they square off against the Detroit Lions. The Lions are also 1-2 and coming off a tough loss. They blew a double digit second half lead to their division rival, the Minnesota Vikings, 28-24. In the loss, breakout star running back D’Andre Swift was banged up and might not play this week. That would be a big help to a struggling Seahawks defense.

Seattle began their season with an impressive win on Monday Night Football against the Denver Broncos. Russell Wilson was making his return to Seattle and was greeted harshly by the Seahawks crowd. But since that game, Seattle has lost two straight, including a 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2.

The NFC West division has not looked nearly as good as expected this year. Only the Los Angeles Rams have a winning record and even they have not looked very good. So, this week presents a great opportunity for the Seahawks to remain in the thick of things.

So, let’s take a look at the Seahawks Week 4 bold predictions for their game against the Lions Sunday.

4. Geno Smith plays very well again

Last week, Seahawks QB Geno Smith played extremely well. He completed 32 of 44 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns and one interception. It was actually the second game this season where he performed better than expected. The quarterback position was expected to be one of the biggest weaknesses on the team this year. Whether it was Smith or Drew Lock under center, it was viewed as a massive disadvantage. But it hasn’t played out that way yet.

Geno Smith is 10th in QBR this season. Russell Wilson is 21st. — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) September 26, 2022

This week facing a Lions secondary allowing over 265 passing yards per game (25th in the NFL), I would expect more success for Smith and the passing game. He has two legit weapons on the outside with Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf. In what should be a high-scoring affair, Smith will surpass 275 yards and a couple more scores.

3. Seahawks secondary creates turnovers

As well as I expect the Seahawks to move the ball through the air, I believe the same will happen the other way. Jared Goff has played significantly better than people expected this year. His first season in Detroit showed he was not the Super Bowl quarterback Sean McVay made him out to be. But this season, he is proving that he is also not as bad as he looked last season.

In his second year in this new offense, with a rising star at receiver in Amon-Ra St. Brown, Goff is tied for 5th in the NFL with seven touchdown passes through three weeks.

But with the news that D’Andre Swift might be shutdown until after the Lions bye week in Week 6, Detroit will have to rely on Jamaal Williams at tailback. Williams is a solid backup, but he does not possess the game-breaking speed of Swift.

St. Brown is also dealing with an ankle injury. So Josh Reynolds and T.J. Hockenson should be in for a busy day. I think Seattle can make enough plays to make life difficult for Goff Sunday.

2. Kenneth Walker III has his breakout game

All of the reports out of Seahawks training camp was about how great Kenneth Walker III looked. Pete Carroll at one point said that he is a three-down back, leaving questions to whether he would be the starter to begin the season. Sadly, Walker III suffered an injury midway through camp. He was forced to have hernia surgery and missed Week 1.

Over the last two weeks, he has played sparingly. But last week, he showed off his strength, vision and speed all in one play.

Kenneth Walker lll with some familiar moves pic.twitter.com/LqqpbM2TMZ — 𝕊𝕡𝕒𝕣𝕥𝕒𝕟 𝔽𝕒𝕟 (@SpartyOn70) September 25, 2022

He reminded everyone how he carried the Michigan State Spartans to 11 wins, literally.

Rashaad Penny, despite having almost all of the work out of the backfield, has struggled to get much going. This week against a Lions rush defense ranked 27th in the NFL allowing over 142 yards per game, I believe Walker III will have his breakout game. Expect 8-12 carries to turn into 60 plus yards and a touchdown.

1. Seahawks pull off the upset on the road

Both defenses have really struggled this year. But the Lions injuries will play a big part in this game. Seattle’s strength on defense (relatively speaking) is their secondary. Goff is completing passes at 58.9 percent, the lowest since his rookie year. With St. Brown potentially hobbled, and Swift not likely to play, the Lions won’t break 23 points.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks are facing a reeling defense. They have the better weapons but get overlooked by the media because Smith is their QB. I like the Seahawks to pull off the upset and improve to 2-2.