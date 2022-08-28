The not-so-sexy Seattle Seahawks quarterback battle has finally been won by Geno Smith, who narrowly edged out team newcomer Drew Lock for the QB1 gig. Lock recently spoke to the media and offered his thoughts about losing the opportunity to be the Seahawks’ starter in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Via The News Tribune:

“I mean as a competitor, you’re always disappointed. You want to be out there, you want to play with those guys. You want to be able to step in the field, show what you can do, and you’re disappointed.”

At the end of the day, it appears that Seahawks head coach Peter Carroll went with the quarterback with whom he had the most experience working of working with the most. Smith is entering his third year in Seahawks uniform after spending the first two as a backup to Russell Wilson. Drew Lock, on the other hand, arrived in Seattle last March via a blockbuster trade that sent Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

Drew Lock showed some promise with the Broncos, but Denver couldn’t pass up the chance to get Wilson, so the Broncos went ahead and used Lock as a trade piece to acquire the Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

Despite Geno Smith winning the QB battle in Seattle, the door is always going to be open for Drew Lock to eventually take over the QB1 job for the Seahawks. Smith can be an adventure under center, and it could take a bad game of two before the Seahawks start looking at Lock’s direction again.