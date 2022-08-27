The Seattle Seahawks have named a starting quarterback for the 2022 NFL season. Head coach Pete Carroll named Geno Smith the starter, as the veteran beat out Drew Lock for the job.

The development isn’t entirely surprising. Smith has played more first-team reps than Lock in training camp. And despite an injury suffered last week, Smith started the team’s final preseason game.

Adding a further wrinkle to this entire thing is Lock’s health. The former Denver Broncos signal-caller caught COVID-19 earlier in the month, which caused him to miss time.

On Friday night, the Seahawks head coach spoke out about his decision to go with Smith under center. “He’s earned it. He’s won the job,” Carroll said. “The timing got messed up for us for Drew (Lock). He just ran out of time in his bid for it. I’m clear about that.”

Smith’s experience on the Seahawks roster likely gave him a leg up on Lock. The former West Virginia quarterback has spent the last two seasons with the Seahawks, appearing in four games.

“Geno, he knows our stuff and he does really well and he understands it and he commands everything that we’re doing,” Carroll said. “He’ll give us the best chance to play great football right off the bat.”

Smith told reporters he is grateful for the opportunity and is ready to get to work.

“Obviously, I’m thankful for the opportunity and grateful, but I have a lot of work ahead of me. That was my mindset from the start is getting ready to go out there and win games. This is just step one in the process, but it’s really about winning. None of this will matter if we don’t go out and win the games we’re supposed to win,” Smith said.