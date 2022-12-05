By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

It has been a remarkable season for Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen, and he continued to add to his accomplishments with his rookie record-breaking 6th interception of the season. Woolen and the Seahawks were able to emerge with a 27-23 road victory over the slumping Los Angeles Rams.

Tariq Woolen snags his SIXTH interception 😳🔥 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/2KX4s0ZEFw — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) December 4, 2022

The pick broke a tie with Earl Thomas (2010) and Michael Boulware (2004) for most interceptions in a season by a rookie. Woolen had a huge game for the Seahawks, recording 7 tackles and 3 passes defensed in addition to his interception.

The Seahawks broke a 2-game losing streak with the victory, and did it in dramatic fashion. Quarterback Geno Smith threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf with 36 seconds remaining. Smith had a huge game as he took advantage of the absence of All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

Smith threw for 367 yards and 3 touchdown passes in the victory, which improved Seattle’s record to 7-5. The quarterback also threw scoring passes to Tyler Lockett and tight end Noah Fant.

The Rams lost their sixth consecutive game and fell to 3-9. They are the first defending Super Bowl champion to endure a six-game losing streak.

The Seahawks lost rookie running back Kenneth Walker to an ankle injury in the first half. He rushed for 36 yards on 3 carries before the injury, and that included a 30-yard burst.

Tariq Woolen was drafted in the 5th round out of Texas-San Antonio. The 6-4, 205-pound defensive back had interceptions in 4 consecutive games earlier this season, and has become a key part of Seattle’s defensive game plan this season.