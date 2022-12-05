By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

It’s official. The Los Angeles Rams now have the worst season ever for a defending Super Bowl champion after losing to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13.

The Rams made all sorts of ugly history on Sunday afternoon. They suffered their sixth straight loss in the 27-23 defeat to the Seahawks, marking the longest losing streak for the reigning Super Bowl champions, via Lay the Points.

Making matters even worse, they are now poised to have the worst record in a season after coming off a title win. They dropped to 3-9 on the campaign, which is already the worst 12-game start for any champion in NFL history.

They are also the first team since the 2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers to finish with a losing record in the season that comes after their Super Bowl victory. At that time, the Bucs finished 7-9 on the campaign.

Of course it’s hard to blame the Rams fully. While they didn’t have the best start as well and struggled early on, the injuries to their key players didn’t help. Matthew Stafford is dealing with a neck injury, while wide receivers Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Allen Robinson (foot) have both been ruled out for the year due to their respective injuries.

It seems unlikely for the Rams to make the playoffs now, so they might want to shift their focus on getting their players healthy in preparation for the 2023 season. If they can get their roster back to 100 percent, it’s not hard to see them bouncing back and competing for the title once again.