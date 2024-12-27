It was not pretty, but the Seattle Seahawks ended a two-game skid and improved to 9-7 in Week 17 with a win over the Chicago Bears. Quarterback Geno Smith put the game into perspective after the fact, saying the 6-3 nod still felt “just as good” as any other win.

“It's not always going to be sunshine and rainbows, man. Gutting out a 6-3 win feels just as good as winning the game 44-41,” Smith said, via NFL.com. “It's all about getting wins, and I have the utmost confidence in my guys, the guys up front, the defense, our coaching staff, the entire organization. It's a big game coming up, but we're all going to stick to our process and get ready for another week.”

The Seahawks managed just 265 yards of total offense in the game. They mustered just 86 more yards than the Bears, but they allowed Jason Myers to attempt one more kick than Cairo Santos, which was the difference in the game.

No player's stat line would look good in a game that featured 13 combined punts but Smith failed to reach 200 passing yards for the second time in Seattle's past three games. He went 17-for-23 for 160 yards on the night while taking three sacks.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams struggled even more than Smith did. Williams went 16-for-28 for just 122 passing yards with an interception. He added 37 rushing yards but also absorbed a whopping seven sacks.

Seahawks creep up on Rams with NFC West still open

As one of the few divisions yet to be clinched, the NFC West remains a nip-and-tuck battle with just two weeks to go. The 9-6 Los Angeles Rams remain in control, but the Seahawks' Week 17 win puts them just a half-game behind.

If the Rams lose their Week 17 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, the division will be on the line in Week 18. Seattle and Los Angeles face each other for the second time in the final week of the season. The Rams took the first matchup, a 26-20 overtime win in Week 9.

The two other teams in the division, the Cardinals and San Franciso 49ers, have already been eliminated from the playoffs. With three teams from the NFC North clinching the post-season, both the Rams and Seahawks will likely need to win the division to make the playoffs.

Aside from the NFC West, the NFC South is the only other division yet to be clinched. The 8-7 Atlanta Falcons remain in control of the NFC South. Atlanta owns two wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have an identical 8-7 record entering Week 17.