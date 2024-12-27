The Chicago Bears lost a tough Thursday Night Football game against the Seattle Seahawks, as the final score was 6-3. The Bears had one final chance to either tie the game or score a touchdown, and they were not able to make either happen after the offense sputtered once again this season.

After the game, Caleb Williams shared his thoughts and put the blame on himself for how the offense played.

“I think today was one of those games that I think we played two sides of the ball today pretty well, special teams, and defense,” Williams said via NFL.com's Kevin Patra. “And then offense, we didn't play well. There were miscues. There were stupid sacks that I was taking, losing 10, 14 yards, which is frustrating.

“But I will say that I will definitely take the heat for this one just because some of the situations that I put us in, like I said, that sack that I took that I didn't need to take, which put us — we were empty and I brought a guy from the boundary. Just throw it over the guy's head. And you're still playing, obviously you want to get a positive play there. But in that sense, it's a positive play. So got to be better.”

Williams finished the game throwing 16 of 28 for 122 yards with an interception and had a passer rating of 53.0. Williams was also sacked seven times during the game and took a crucial sack right before the two-minute warning that put the Bears in a bad position to even try and attempt a field goal.

Caleb Williams blames himself for Bears' loss

The Bears had multiple chances to try and take the lead, but from the beginning of the game, many could tell this may come down to the wire. In the end, the Bears didn't make enough plays, and their execution wasn't the best down the stretch. Caleb Williams knows that they should've been better, and felt like he was the reason for their shortcoming.

“I was frustrated. Still frustrated,” Williams said, via the team's official transcript. “I'm going to probably be frustrated until tomorrow after I get a good chance to watch it and things like that. I didn't play well enough. I didn't help put the team in a good position to win, a better position to win, and that's what it is.”

It's been a season of disappointment for the Bears, and a loss like this just adds to what has happened throughout the season.