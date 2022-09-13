Geno Smith delivers perfect savage quote on national TV after beating Russell Wilson, Broncos

Geno Smith has become a Monday Night Football legend by leading the Seattle Seahawks to a 17-16 upset win at home over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. It was a sweet victory that Smith and the Seahawks will take their time enjoying. Smith, in particular, is taking the win as some sort of a payback for all the criticisms he’s heard in the offseason during his quarterback battle against Drew Lock.

To cap the night off, Geno Smith made sure to drop a savage quote on national television. Instant classic.

“They wrote me off, but I didn’t write back.” Geno Smith had the perfect response to that 😂 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) September 13, 2022

Geno Smith started the game like a house on fire, completing all his first 13 throws of the contest. He would finish the game with 195 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions on 23-of-28 completions. He was the more efficient quarterback Monday than Russell Wilson, who played his first regular-season game after the Seahawks traded him to Denver in the offseason.

Smith showed terrific chemistry with Seahawks tight ends, with Colby Parkinson and Will Dissly sharing the two touchdown lobs from the quarterback.

But it was not all just Geno Smith, though, The Seahawks’ defense stepped up big time, even stuffing the Broncos multiple times at the goal line in the third period, where Seattle forced two turnovers off Denver fumbles near the end zone.

After the first week of the 2022 NFL season, the Seahawks somehow find themselves on top of the NFC West division and the only team in that group with a victory.

The Seahawks will go for win no. 2 in Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers on the road.