It’s time to call the Seattle Seahawks legitimate playoff contenders this year. Behind the excellent play of the resurgent Geno Smith and a defense that harkens back to the Legion of Boom, the team has jumped off to a 6-3 record this year. Many expected this Seattle team to contend for a top draft pick in 2023. Instead, they’re jockeying for playoff position midway through the year.

After another scintillating win against the Arizona Cardinals, Geno Smith paid tribute to Seahawks legend Marshawn Lynch. Smith referenced the legendary running back in his latest tweet. The QB also praised their defense, who put the clamps on Kyler Murray all game long.

How about that DEFENSE!

I feel like Marshawn playing behind this OLINE.. “we going to sizzler” haha

HAWKS WIN!

On to the next.. — Geno (@GenoSmith3) November 7, 2022

After years of struggling to find his footing, Geno Smith has become the star that the Seahawks desperately needed this season. He has been excellent for the team, carrying the team on his back at times. He’s a big part of their success this season, and he’s in serious discussions for the MVP award this year.

It seemed like the Smith of old had returned against the Cardinals, though. At one point, the Seahawks QB threw a brutal interception that was returned for six points. However, Smith shook off the pick and led Seattle to the goal line in three consecutive drives. That’s a testament to the improvements Smith has made over the last few years.

With the rest of their division battling inconsistency, the Seahawks are in prime position to snag a playoff berth as long as they keep this level of play. It’s crazy to think that two months ago, we were writing off this team as a tanking squad. Now, they’re one of the best teams in the entire league.