Geno Smith will be happy with Tyler Lockett’s status for Seahawks’ Week 7 game vs. Chargers

The Seattle Seahawks are searching for their first multi-game win streak of the season as they travel to face the Los Angeles Chargers. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett is dealing with a hamstring injury. However, Geno Smith and the Seahawks will be relieved to know that they should still have their key wideout ready to go for Week 7.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Lockett is listed as questionable but is expected to play. After a promising update from Pete Carroll, the 30-year-old WR should be there to help Smith and company against the Chargers.

#Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring) is listed as questionable, but is expected to play today, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2022

Lockett has been a huge part of the Seahawks offense, leading the team in receptions (34) and reception yards (423) with a pair of receiving touchdowns. Even amid his supposed campaign to not take a hit after catching the ball this season, he has been a major key to Smith’s reemergence and the team’s ability to survive life without Russell Wilson.

The Chargers are banged up but still present a good test for the 3-3 Seahawks. Justin Herbert is always tough to contain and their defense has some playmakers like Khalil Mack. The 4-2 Chargers are eager to pick up another win and stay near the top of the AFC West.

The Seahawks are out to prove themselves after moving on from Wilson and Bobby Wagner this past offseason. Smith’s efficiency as a passer and aversion to turnovers, as well as the dependability of Lockett and DK Metcalf are allowing the Seahawks offense to soar.