Geno Smith will be relieved with Tyler Lockett injury update amid DK Metcalf status

Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks may have a key playmaker on the field on Sunday. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett was a full participant in Thursday’s practice.

During Wednesday’s practice, Lockett was limited due to a hamstring. This led many to doubt if he would be prepared for Sunday when the Seahawks take on the New York Giants.

If Lockett does take the field in Week 8, he will be a key factor within the offense. Star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf is still dealing with a knee injury and his status is still up in the air. As initially planned, he is yet to practice this week. His status for Sunday will heavily be determined by his participation in Friday’s practice.

Smith has relied heavily on the pass-catching duo of Lockett and Metcalf this season. On the way to their 4-3 record, both players have played a massive role through the air.

Tyler Lockett himself has been the Seahawks leading receiver. Over the first seven games, he has been targeted a team-high 53 times. On 41 receptions, he has recorded 468 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

If Metcalf isn’t able to, Lockett will likely be shadowed by Giants cornerback Adoree’ Jackson. The Giants secondary has done a good job of slowing down even the NFL’s best pass catchers. This could be the case once again if Smith only has Lockett.

But Lockett has made a career out of defying expectations, and the Seahawks offense has been one of the most explosive in the NFL this season. A big day from Lockett wouldn’t be shocking.