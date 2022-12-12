By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Seattle Seahawks lost a crucial game to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and their run game struggled without star RB Kenneth Walker, who was sidelined due to an ankle injury. With a short turnaround until Thursday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers, Pete Carroll gave a rather murky update on the possibility of Walker suiting up.

Via Brady Henderson:

“Pete Carroll tells Brock Huard and The Mike Salk that Kenneth Walker III’s status for the Seahawks’ Thursday night game vs. San Francisco is still TBD. He’ll get some work today in practice to see where he’s at. Carroll didn’t sound optimistic on DeeJay Dallas returning this week.”

Running back DeeJay Dallas is also sidelined with an injury, leaving the Seahawks backfield very shorthanded at the moment. Seattle had just 46 rushing yards Sunday. The absence of Walker and Dallas were definitely felt.

Kenneth Walker has been an absolute star for the Seahawks in 2022, rushing for 4.7 yards per carry and nine touchdowns in 11 games, looking like a contender for Offensive Rookie of the Year. He’s one of the reasons this offense is thriving, along with the brilliance of Geno Smith.

Walker suffered the injury in a win over the Rams in Week 13 and didn’t practice at all leading up to the Panthers matchup. However, it’s definitely a good sign that he’ll hit the field this week to see how the ankle is feeling. A short week gives him less time to recover though and with how the Niners are playing lately, Seattle needs all the help they can get.