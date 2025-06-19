The Memphis Grizzlies are entering one of the most important off-seasons in recent memory, and once again, the focus is firmly on Ja Morant. Coming off a tumultuous year filled with off-court distractions and a first-round playoff sweep, Morant’s future is under a microscope. Amid the noise, former Grizz icon Zach Randolph has stepped forward with a message rooted in experience, toughness, and leadership.

Appearing on The Big Pod with Shaquille O’Neal, Randolph, one of the most beloved figures in Memphis basketball history, offered heartfelt advice to Morant as he faces a defining stretch in his young NBA career.

“We need him in Memphis… I just tell him, ‘You going to be alright, just keep your head up high,' because I’ve been through sh*t… It’s about how you bounce back.”

Randolph’s words don’t just come from a place of concern, they reflect the mindset that helped shape the team’s “Grit and Grind” era. As a player who once carried the franchise through its toughest and most successful years, Randolph knows what it takes to lead a team through adversity.

The Grizzlies’ 2025 playoff run ended abruptly in a sweep by the Oklahoma City Thunder, a series that included a stunning 51-point loss in Game 1. The defeat reignited public demand for accountability and leadership. For all of Morant’s incredible talent, including 32 career games with 35 or more points, the spotlight has shifted beyond raw numbers.

As the Murray State product enters his seventh NBA season, the expectations have never been higher. He remains the face of the franchise, a dynamic scorer with MVP-level potential. But with that spotlight comes the responsibility to lead — not just by performance, but by example.

Randolph’s mentorship offers a bridge between eras in Memphis, connecting the gritty foundation of the past with the explosive potential of the present. His influence reminds everyone that being the face of a franchise requires more than highlight plays.

Whether Morant internalizes that message could shape the direction of both his career and the Grizzlies’ future. The opportunity is still there. The challenge now is whether he’s ready to answer the call — not with flair, but with growth.