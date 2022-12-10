By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The Seattle Seahawks are making alternate plans for their running game if rookie Kenneth Walker III is not available to carry the football Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

Walker and backup DeeJay Dallas are both listed as questionable, and the Seahawks elevated Godwin Igwebuike from the practice squad to the active roster.

While that cautionary move would seem to indicate that Walker will either be limited or unavailable, it is a step up from earlier in the week when Walker was unable to participate in practice because of an ankle strain. If Walker is able to move without limitations on Sunday prior to the game, head coach Pete Carroll is likely to look in his direction when final decisions are made on the active roster.

Walker has emerged as a solid contributor in his rookie year. The former Michigan State star is Seattle’s leading ground gainer with 138 carries for 649 yards. He has pounded the ball into the end zone 9 times and that includes a long touchdown run of 74 yards.

Walker has also made a contribution as a receiver, catching 19 passes for 116 yards.

Dallas also has an ankle injury, and he has not played in either of Seattle’s last 2 games. He has seen limited action this season with 24 carries for 104 yards, and he has not been into the endzone.

No other running back besides Kenneth Walker has been consistently productive for the Seahawks this season. The offense has rested largely on the shoulders of quarterback Geno Smith, who has thrown for 3,169 yards with an impressive 22-6 TD-interception ratio.

The Seahawks also elevated wideout Laquon Treadwell from the practice squad.