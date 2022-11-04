Kenneth Walker’s greatest attribute exposed ahead of pivotal game vs. Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks are one of the most surprising stories in the first half of the NFL season, as the running of rookie Kenneth Walker has played a key role in helping them claim first place in the NFC West.

Walker has shown the same kind of explosiveness and big-play ability from his running back position that he did in 2021 for Michigan State. Walker’s teammates and coaches are counting on him to making explosive plays when he has the opportunity

Seattle offensive coordinator Shane Waldron explained that Walker has gained great understanding of the offense in general and the running plays in particular. “Ken’s done an unbelievable job of understanding where the concept is, and then ab-libbing,” Waldron said.

The Seahawks (5-3) have gotten surprising contributions from Walker and quarterback Geno Smith. Since taking over from injured starter Rashaad Penny, Walker has demonstrated big-play ability. He has carried the ball 85 times for 461 yards and 5 rushing touchdowns.

Smith is in his first year as quarterback for head coach Pete Carroll’s team. He has completed 181 of 249 passes for 1,924 yards and an eye-catching 13-3 TD-interception ratio.

Smith is leading the league in completion percentage at 72.7, and he ranks third with a 107.2 passer rating. The quarterback has shown the ability to get away from the pass rush and make plays with his feet. He has 35 carries for 158 yards and 1 touchdown.

The Seahawks have won three games in a row, and they will attempt to grow that winning streak to four when they go to Arizona to face the Cardinals in Week 9. Look for Kenneth Walker to make at least one big play if that is going to happen.