The Seattle Seahawks defeated the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday with a final score of 37-23 in the Week 7 matchup. Of all the highlights from this game, a long 74-yard touchdown from rookie running back Kenneth Walker III stands above the rest.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Walker III reached a peak speed of 22.09 miles per hour, the fastest recorded by a ball carrier so far in the 2022 NFL season.

The Seahawks used a second round draft pick on Walker III, who dominated at Michigan State.

Walker III concluded Week 7 with a total of 163 rushing yards on 23 carries and two touchdowns. Unfortunately, not everything from this game was positive. Kenneth Walker III’s teammate wide receiver D.K. Metcalf left Sunday’s contest with an apparent leg injury, causing him to be carted off the field in the second quarter of the game. Word on the severity of Metcalf’s injury is unknown as of this writing, so be sure to keep up with our coverage of that story with us here at ClutchPoints as more information becomes available.

With the win against the Chargers, the Seahawks have taken the top seat in the NFC West, improving their record to 4-3 so far in the 2022 NFL season. The resurgent veteran quarterback Geno Smith, who threw for 210 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Chargers, will look to keep Seahawks’ momentum going next Sunday in Week 8. The team will be preparing to host the 6-1 New York Giants, a team fresh off a huge win of their own against the Jacksonville Jaguars.