The Seattle Seahawks are gearing up for a Week 12 clash with the Arizona Cardinals. Ahead of the NFC matchup, the Seahawks have an update on one of Geno Smith’s primary route runners.

Tight end Noah Fant is listed as questionable with a groin injury and it'll be close, a source said on if he'll be able to go, per Ian Rapoport. The team also has elevated TE Tyler Mabry from the practice squad as insurance.

Fant, who’s missed the last two games with a groin injury, will likely test his ailment in pregame warmups before an official decision is made on his status. Fans will need to check for more updates leading up to Sunday’s kickoff.

The 27-year-old pass catcher has seen at least four targets over his last three appearances, but it could be another huge day for the imposing wide receiver trio of DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett who totaled 199 yards in Seattle’s previous game.

Seahawks outlook if Noah Fant plays in Week 12



If Fant is able to go on Sunday, he could see a shared snap count with rookie A.J. Barner, who was the only Seattle tight end to see targets from Smith in the Week 11 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Seahawks desperately need to keep winning if they are to contend for the NFC playoffs at 5-5. Week 12 could be an opportunity to get a leg up in the division against Arizona.

Barner appears to be the only Seahawks tight end that Smith trusts at the moment, but if Fant does suit up, it will likely open up opportunities over the middle of the field.

The Cardinals sit at 6-4, but the Seahawks’ win could be a major boost before they duel again in Week 14.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 PM ET in Week 12 between the Seahawks and Cardinals.