After the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl rosters were released, Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams was not happy to see his name excluded from the list. While he has one Pro Bowl to his name, Williams believes he is routinely overlooked by voters.

With a simple statement, Williams called his snub “disappointing.” In his 10th year in the NFL, Williams has nine sacks in 2024, just 2.5 shy of his career high.

“It's pretty disappointing if I'm being honest,” Williams said to ESPN.

After expressing his disbelief, Williams noted that the players on the current Pro Bowl roster “deserve” the spotlight. Jalen Carter, Dexter Lawrence II and Vita Vea were the three interior defensive linemen selected from the NFC. Carter and Lawrence were singled out as starters, though the latter is currently on injured reserve and is unlikely to play.

Should Lawrence miss the Pro Bowl, Williams still has a chance to play as an alternate. If the Philadelphia Eagles advance to the Super Bowl, Carter could also potentially miss the game. Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon is currently the only member of the team on the Pro Bowl roster.

Since being traded from the New York Giants in 2023, Williams has thrived in Seattle. Despite some questioning how much he had left in his career, the star interior lineman has recorded 13 sacks in 25 total games with the Seahawks. He has transitioned seamlessly into first-year head coach Mike Macdonald‘s defense, nearly matching his career-high numbers from 2020.

Seahawks DT Leonard Williams ‘ Pro Bowl-worthy numbers

With one game left in the regular season, Williams has been arguably the best player of the Seahawks' improved defense in 2024. His production is on par with the best defensive tackles in the league, making him still one of the best interior defensive linemen.

On top of his team-leading nine sacks, Williams has three pass breakups — tied for sixth on the team — and one interception that he memorably returned 92 yards for a touchdown. He is one of just two members of the Seahawks' defense to score in 2024. His 92-yard pick-six is also the third-longest in the NFL on the year.

Williams' pass rush success goes beyond just sacks. Entering Week 18, his 14 percent pass rush win rate is the fourth-best among interior defensive linemen. He trails just DeForest Buckner, Zach Allen and Chris Jones in that category. Each of the players above him is from an AFC team.

The 30-year-old's 26 quarterback hits are also the most of any defensive tackle in the NFC. Carter and Lawrence each have 16, while Vea has 12, per ESPN. However, Lawrence has played in just 12 games this season.