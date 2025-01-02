Rosters have been announced for the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games. While there certainly were some snubs, for the most part, the league got it right when selecting the best players from the 2025 season. There is a lot to know about the Pro Bowl Games, especially considering this is only the third season under the new format, so follow along to learn everything that you need to know.
When and where are the 2025 Pro Bowl Games?
The Pro Bowl Games will take place over two days. Day one, which is on Thursday, Jan. 30 (7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. ET), will be the Skills Showdown. That will be followed by the Pro Bowl Games Championships on Sunday, Feb. 2, from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET. Below, we will go into more detail on what will actually go on during those respective days.
For the second year in a row, the Pro Bowl Games will be hosted at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Day one will be broadcast on ESPN, while the action on Sunday will be on ESPN, ABC, DISNEY XD, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, and NFL+. FuboTV is the easiest way to stream all of the action.
*Watch the 2025 Pro Bowl Games live with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*
AFC roster
Quarterback:
- Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
- Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
- Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Running back:
- Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
- Joe Mixon, Houston Texans
- Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
Fullback:
- Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens
Receiver:
- Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
- Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns
- Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
- Nico Collins, Houston Texans
Tight end:
- Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
- Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
Offensive tackle:
- Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills
- Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans
- Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers
Offensive guard:
- Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts
- Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs
- Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs
Center:
- Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs
- Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens
Defensive end:
- Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
- Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals
- Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders
Interior defensive line:
- Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs
- Nnamdi Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens
Outside linebacker:
- Nik Bonitto, Denver Broncos
- T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers
Inside linebacker:
- Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens
- Zaire Franklin, Indianapolis Colts
Cornerback:
- Derek Stingley Jr., Indianapolis Colts
- Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos
- Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens
- Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns
Free safety:
- Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers
Strong safety:
- Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens
- Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers
Long snapper:
- Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville Jaguars
Punter:
- Logan Cooke, Jacksonville Jaguars
Kicker:
- Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers
Return specialist:
- Marvin Mims Jr., Denver Broncos
Special teamer:
- Brenden Schooler, New England Patriots
NFC roster
Quarterback:
- Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
- Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
- Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings
Running back:
- Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
- Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
- Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers
Fullback:
- Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers
Receiver:
- Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
- CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
- Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders
Tight end:
- George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
- Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
Offensive tackle:
- Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles
- Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions
- Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Offensive guard:
- Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles
- Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys
- Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons
Center:
- Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions
- Cam Jurgens, Philadelphia Eagles
Defensive end:
- Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
- Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
- Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers
Interior defensive line:
- Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles
- Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants
- Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Outside linebacker:
- Jonathan Greenard, Minnesota Vikings
- Andrew Van Ginkel, Minnesota Vikings
- Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams
Inside linebacker:
- Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers
- Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles
Cornerback:
- Jaylen Johnson, Chicago Bears
- Byron Murphy, Minnesota Vikings
- Jaycee Horn, Carolina Panthers
- Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks
Free safety:
- Xavier McKinney, Green Bay Packers
Strong safety:
- Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals
- Brian Branch, Detroit Lions
Long snapper:
- Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings
Punter:
- Jack Fox, Detroit Lions
Kicker:
- Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys
Return specialist:
- KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys
Special teamer:
- KhaDarel Hodge, Atlanta Falcons
Pro Bowl format
For the third consecutive year, the Pro Bowl will feature a number of games and activities aimed to highlight the athletic prowess of the contestants and increase the entertainment value for fans and players alike. Low television ratings forced the league to move on from the traditional AFC vs. NFC football game and instead opt for a more light-hearted format.
It is unclear what skills competitions will be played on Thursday, but last year there was dodgeball, precision passing, best catch, closest to the pin, high stakes, snap shots, Madden, gridiron gauntlet, move the chains, tug-of-war, and kick tac toe. There may very well be new games this year, though. Sunday will feature a 7 vs. 7 flag football matchup that has replaced the 11 vs. 11 tackle football game of old.
Biggest snubs
There were only 88 Pro Bowl roster spots available, which means that plenty of deserving players were snubbed from making the team. Two of the most glaring snubs were two of the best quarterbacks this year. Jalen Hurts was again one of the top signal-callers, as he led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 13-3 record with both his arm and his legs. Additionally, Baker Mayfield proved that his Pro Bowl run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season was not a fluke, but he didn't receive the Pro Bowl nod this season. Mayfield even won the Offensive Player of the Game award in last year's Pro Bowl. Sam Darnold's emergence prevented either player from making it in the NFC.
Perhaps the biggest snub of all was Danielle Hunter. For whatever reason, Houston Texans pass rushers haven't gotten the recognition that they deserve. Maybe Will Anderson's star power has something to do with that, but Jonathan Greenard didn't make the Pro Bowl that he deserved to last season, but he did get the nod as a member of the Minnesota Vikings this year. Hunter was a Pro Bowler last season, but he didn't make the team with the Texans this year despite being even better. Hunter sacked the quarterback 12 times, and his 90 pressures leads the NFL.
Another unheralded player who should have been a Pro Bowler was Zach Allen, the defensive tackle on the Denver Broncos. Denver has arguably the top defense in football, but Jon Gruden has pointed out that the team is filled with unrecognized stars (although both Patrick Surtain and Nik Bonitto are in the running for the Defensive Player of the Year award), even going as far as to coin them “The Anonymous Crush.” Allen has been one of the key figures on this defense, wreaking havoc in both run defense and as a pass rusher.
Speaking of unheralded players who likely only didn't make the Pro Bowl because of a lack of name regnognition, Kaden Elliss was also robbed of the chance to play in the Pro Bowl. The off-ball linebacker does it all for the Atlanta Falcons. He racked up 139 tackles, 34 pressures, five sacks, three pass breakups, and an interception. Many fans also think that the wrong Detroit Lions safety was chosen in Brian Branch. Xavier McKinney made the Pro Bowl, but interception leader Kerby Joseph did not.
The Baltimore Ravens led the league with nine Pro Bowlers. The 15-1 Kansas City Chiefs, who happen to be back-to-back defending champions, only had five players named to the Pro Bowl. Both Trent McDuffie and Patrick Mahomes were not voted in. While this was far from Mahomes' best season, there still aren't many people out there who would question if he is the best player in football. A number of Pro Bowlers will drop out of the event because of injuries, Super Bowl appearances, or other reasons, which means some of these snubs will eventually be elected to the game.