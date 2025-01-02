Rosters have been announced for the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games. While there certainly were some snubs, for the most part, the league got it right when selecting the best players from the 2025 season. There is a lot to know about the Pro Bowl Games, especially considering this is only the third season under the new format, so follow along to learn everything that you need to know.

When and where are the 2025 Pro Bowl Games?

The Pro Bowl Games will take place over two days. Day one, which is on Thursday, Jan. 30 (7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. ET), will be the Skills Showdown. That will be followed by the Pro Bowl Games Championships on Sunday, Feb. 2, from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET. Below, we will go into more detail on what will actually go on during those respective days.

For the second year in a row, the Pro Bowl Games will be hosted at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Day one will be broadcast on ESPN, while the action on Sunday will be on ESPN, ABC, DISNEY XD, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, and NFL+. FuboTV is the easiest way to stream all of the action.

AFC roster

Quarterback:

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Running back:

Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

Joe Mixon, Houston Texans

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Fullback:

Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens

Receiver:

Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns

Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

Nico Collins, Houston Texans

Tight end:

Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Offensive tackle:

Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills

Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans

Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers

Offensive guard:

Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts

Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs

Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs

Center:

Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs

Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens

Defensive end:

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders

Interior defensive line:

Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs

Nnamdi Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens

Outside linebacker:

Nik Bonitto, Denver Broncos

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers

Inside linebacker:

Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens

Zaire Franklin, Indianapolis Colts

Cornerback:

Derek Stingley Jr., Indianapolis Colts

Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos

Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens

Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

Free safety:

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

Strong safety:

Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens

Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

Long snapper:

Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville Jaguars

Punter:

Logan Cooke, Jacksonville Jaguars

Kicker:

Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers

Return specialist:

Marvin Mims Jr., Denver Broncos

Special teamer:

Brenden Schooler, New England Patriots

NFC roster

Quarterback:

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings

Running back:

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

Fullback:

Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers

Receiver:

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

Tight end:

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

Offensive tackle:

Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles

Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions

Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Offensive guard:

Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles

Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys

Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

Center:

Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions

Cam Jurgens, Philadelphia Eagles

Defensive end:

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

Interior defensive line:

Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles

Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants

Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Outside linebacker:

Jonathan Greenard, Minnesota Vikings

Andrew Van Ginkel, Minnesota Vikings

Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams

Inside linebacker:

Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers

Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles

Cornerback:

Jaylen Johnson, Chicago Bears

Byron Murphy, Minnesota Vikings

Jaycee Horn, Carolina Panthers

Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks

Free safety:

Xavier McKinney, Green Bay Packers

Strong safety:

Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals

Brian Branch, Detroit Lions

Long snapper:

Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings

Punter:

Jack Fox, Detroit Lions

Kicker:

Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys

Return specialist:

KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys

Special teamer:

KhaDarel Hodge, Atlanta Falcons

Pro Bowl format

For the third consecutive year, the Pro Bowl will feature a number of games and activities aimed to highlight the athletic prowess of the contestants and increase the entertainment value for fans and players alike. Low television ratings forced the league to move on from the traditional AFC vs. NFC football game and instead opt for a more light-hearted format.

It is unclear what skills competitions will be played on Thursday, but last year there was dodgeball, precision passing, best catch, closest to the pin, high stakes, snap shots, Madden, gridiron gauntlet, move the chains, tug-of-war, and kick tac toe. There may very well be new games this year, though. Sunday will feature a 7 vs. 7 flag football matchup that has replaced the 11 vs. 11 tackle football game of old.

Biggest snubs

There were only 88 Pro Bowl roster spots available, which means that plenty of deserving players were snubbed from making the team. Two of the most glaring snubs were two of the best quarterbacks this year. Jalen Hurts was again one of the top signal-callers, as he led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 13-3 record with both his arm and his legs. Additionally, Baker Mayfield proved that his Pro Bowl run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season was not a fluke, but he didn't receive the Pro Bowl nod this season. Mayfield even won the Offensive Player of the Game award in last year's Pro Bowl. Sam Darnold's emergence prevented either player from making it in the NFC.

Perhaps the biggest snub of all was Danielle Hunter. For whatever reason, Houston Texans pass rushers haven't gotten the recognition that they deserve. Maybe Will Anderson's star power has something to do with that, but Jonathan Greenard didn't make the Pro Bowl that he deserved to last season, but he did get the nod as a member of the Minnesota Vikings this year. Hunter was a Pro Bowler last season, but he didn't make the team with the Texans this year despite being even better. Hunter sacked the quarterback 12 times, and his 90 pressures leads the NFL.

Another unheralded player who should have been a Pro Bowler was Zach Allen, the defensive tackle on the Denver Broncos. Denver has arguably the top defense in football, but Jon Gruden has pointed out that the team is filled with unrecognized stars (although both Patrick Surtain and Nik Bonitto are in the running for the Defensive Player of the Year award), even going as far as to coin them “The Anonymous Crush.” Allen has been one of the key figures on this defense, wreaking havoc in both run defense and as a pass rusher.

Speaking of unheralded players who likely only didn't make the Pro Bowl because of a lack of name regnognition, Kaden Elliss was also robbed of the chance to play in the Pro Bowl. The off-ball linebacker does it all for the Atlanta Falcons. He racked up 139 tackles, 34 pressures, five sacks, three pass breakups, and an interception. Many fans also think that the wrong Detroit Lions safety was chosen in Brian Branch. Xavier McKinney made the Pro Bowl, but interception leader Kerby Joseph did not.

The Baltimore Ravens led the league with nine Pro Bowlers. The 15-1 Kansas City Chiefs, who happen to be back-to-back defending champions, only had five players named to the Pro Bowl. Both Trent McDuffie and Patrick Mahomes were not voted in. While this was far from Mahomes' best season, there still aren't many people out there who would question if he is the best player in football. A number of Pro Bowlers will drop out of the event because of injuries, Super Bowl appearances, or other reasons, which means some of these snubs will eventually be elected to the game.