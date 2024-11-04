The Seattle Seahawks have lost their second straight game, their fifth loss in six games, to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9. Despite Puka Nacua's ejection leaving the Rams shorthanded, a poor second half saw the Seahawks give up a 13-3 lead and ultimately lose in overtime to a 39-yard touchdown strike from Matthew Stafford. After the game, Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald tried to reassure fans that the team will bounce back despite falling to last place in the NFC West.

“We've got the right guys. We just have to make it come to life,” the coach said. Asked about his decision to go for it on 4th down in overtime, which failed to overcome the Rams defense, he added, “You have to get a half yard in two plays.”

This Week 9 loss to the Rams might send the Seahawks back to the drawing board in their bye week looking for answers. After jumping out the gate with three straight wins, they have fallen to 1-5 since then, with an 0-2 record against division opponents.

Moreover, whatever answers they need, they should hope to find them soon, since they'll face another rival in the San Francisco 49ers on the road in Week 11.

Still, the Seahawks look forward to DK Metcalf returning after missing his second straight game due to an MCL sprain. The week of rest should give him enough time to heal and return to full strength, and the team will need every player they can get to stop the bleeding.

Meanwhile, the NFL had fined Geno Smith $11,255 for unsportsmanlike behavior in their Week 8 loss to the Bills. It's safe to say the team is feeling some pressure, especially after getting knocked to the basement of their division.

The right personnel?

While Mike Macdonald, the youngest head coach in the NFL at 37, still believes that the Seahawks have the right personnel, he did admit before the Rams game the need to make adjustments for the season.

“I think you gotta start making some decisions on where to narrow it down. You can't focus on everything,” Macdonald said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “So taking out the stuff that we feel is kind of sunk costs at this point, maybe trying to trim that and then really focusing on and honing in on the stuff that we want to excel at…. And stuff that we do feel like we're doing well, we can try to build on that a little.”

Part of these adjustments were the Seahawks trading for linebacker Ernest Jones and defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris. However, if Macdonald still believes the team has the right personnel, he'd have to get more out of his players.