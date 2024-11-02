Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has been fined $11,255 by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct/taunting, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The incident in question came in the third quarter of the Seahawks' 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, when Smith tossed the ball and hit defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot after a play.

Geno Smith was upset after a hit from Bills cornerback Taron Johnson, who has not been fined for the play. At the time, the Seahawks were trailing 24-3 towards the end of the third quarter. Smith ended up completing 21-of-29 passes for 212 yards, but threw an interception as well. Seattle did not get into the end zone until the fourth quarter.

The Bills are one of the top teams in the NFL, but it was the fourth loss in five games for the Seahawks, so frustration is understandably building. It looked like the team turned a corner in the 34-14 win over the Atlanta Falcons, but the Bills brought them right back down.

Can Geno Smith, Seahawks stop slide?

The Seahawks looked like one of the better teams in the NFL early on, starting 3-0, albeit against some lighter competition. They played an exciting and competitive game against the Detroit Lions in their first loss. But now they sit at 4-4 and trending downward.

The good news is that the NFC West is still very much within reach, and the next three games coming up against the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals provide huge opportunities to gain ground. The Seahawks, 49ers and Cardinals are all tied at 4-4, while the Rams are just half a game behind at 3-4.

A win at home against a Rams team that has won two in a row would be huge heading into a bye week before the games against the 49ers and Cardinals.