Puka Nacua has been ejected from Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. The wide receiver threw a punch after a Matthew Stafford interception in the second quarter. The Seahawks would take advantage of the penalty and score on the ensuing drive to take a ten-point halftime lead. This was Nacua's second game back from injury.

It was a tough first half for the Rams' offense, who only mustered three points before the break. While the defense has held up so far, the offense has not been able to capitalize. Jaxon Smith-Njiba's touchdown changed the game and was made possible by Nacua's punch.

The NFC West has been a turbulent division in the first half of this NFL season. Each team entered Week 9 with four losses and the 49ers were on a bye, so they'll stay there. Without Nacua and already down 10 points, it seems like the Rams will be at five losses before the day is over.

Rams' chances in the NFC West hinge on Nacua

The Rams already played five games without Nacua and while they picked up a few wins, they were not their normal selves. Their improbable win over the 49ers and a win over the short-handed Raiders were not very impressive. They got Nacua back and he dominated in a primetime win over the Vikings. It seemed like they were back to their normal selves before the first half on Sunday.

The Rams need the 23-year-old Nacua to save their season. With just Cooper Kupp on the outside, they do not have enough weapons to confuse defenses for the entire season. As a rookie, Nacua took the league by storm and changed LA's offense. They will have to remember what life was without him to get a win over the Seahawks in Week 9.