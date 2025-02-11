The Seattle Seahawks missed the playoffs in Mike Macdonald's first season as head coach. They've made some changes already to improve their offense, bringing in Klint Kubiak as their offensive coordinator. At his introductory press conference, Macdonald was asked about one potential roster move this offseason. Could the Seahawks cut Tyler Lockett this offseason?

“I think we’re working through that right now,” Macdonald said, per Pro Football Talk. “Those decisions we’ll have when the time comes in the next month or two.”

Lockett has been on the Seahawks since 2015 and has been an excellent receiver throughout his career. But he had his worst season in years in 2024 as Jaxon Smith-Njigba ascended in his second year. With DK Metcalf also demanding targets, they have an excess of receivers. With a chance to make cap space and improve the team elsewhere, the Seahawks should make this move.

There could be a trade market for Lockett, especially considering the lack of elite wide receivers available in free agency. Tee Higgins may leave the Bengals but Lockett falls in the category of the remaining names. Stefon Diggs, Chris Godwin, Amari Cooper, and Lockett are all veterans who are likely past their primes. What should the Seahawks do?

The Seahawks should move on from Tyler Lockett

The Seahawks will be in the market for a new quarterback soon, with Geno Smith at 34 years old. If they want to get a different veteran quarterback through trade or free agency soon, they should clear as much space as possible. Moving Lockett would save them $17 million this year, which could help improve the team around Smith or get a new quarterback.

With Metcalf and Smith-Njigba at wide receiver and Kenneth Walker II and Zach Charbonnet at running back, they already have a great group of weapons. But they need offensive linemen and linebackers after brutal seasons from those groups. The money will help fill those gaps and make them a better team with Smith.

Cutting or trading Lockett will also free up the Seahawks in the NFL draft. If they can fill their holes in free agency, they would be able to draft a slot receiver or quarterback prospect in the first round. Those aren't their needs but would put their future in a better place than it is now. The Seahawks will open up plenty of free-agent options by dumping Lockett this offseason. It would be difficult to part with a franchise legend but worth it in the long run.