The Cincinnati Bengals missed the playoffs despite a fantastic offensive season this year. Ja'Marr Chase won the wide receiver triple crown, Joe Burrow received MVP votes, and Tee Higgins scored ten touchdowns. But their defense cost them plenty of games and a chance at the playoffs. Now, Tee Higgins is hitting free agency after five years with the Bengals. He took to social media to let fans know the latest on his free agency.

“Ima let y'all know first,” Higgins posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.

After fans and pundits assumed all year that the Bengals and Higgins would split up in free agency. But Joe Burrow professed his desire to bring Higgins back on radio row before the Super Bowl. After losing DJ Reader and Jessie Bates, their defense cratered. Doing that to their offense in a fantastic division would be difficult but Higgins will be expensive.

The Bengals attempted to replace Higgins through the draft with Jermaine Burton. In his rookie year, he made only four catches and is now dealing with serious legal issues off the field. The early returns on Burton should have the Bengals looking at a long-term deal with Higgins but not if it costs them an improved defense.

The Bengals must improve defense before bringing Tee Higgins in

While the Bengals have two phenomenal wide receivers in Chase and Higgins, they have a defense that needs significant improvements. The most important part of building a contender is drafting, just look at the Eagles and Chiefs, and Cincy has not done that well. It's why they are in this Higgins predictiment and why they need a better defense.

Improving the defense with their first-round draft pick and free agents like Zach Baun and DJ Reed should be the Bengals first priority. The offense will be good without Higgins, maybe not great but still very good. But the defense will be poor again if they do not improve multiple positions.

Lamar Jackson has won two MVPs and nearly won a third, the Steelers are always tough to play, and the Browns are…well the Browns. The Bengals need a great defense to compete in the division, which they had when they went to the Super Bowl in 2021. While they have replaced their defensive coordinator, Al Golden in and Lou Anarumo out, they need better personnel to win next season.

Will Tee Higgins remain with the Bengals? Tune into his social media, as he'll be the one to tell you.