Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald spoke to the media Thursday about the state of the team which has involved some fights to break loose in Wednesday's practice session. One player that was involved in the scuffles was Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf who also reportedly gave a powerful message to the team about the intensity.

According to the details of the incidents by Brady Henderson of ESPN, “at least five separate scuffles broke out a day earlier, including one in which Metcalf grabbed cornerback Tre Brown's helmet and swung it at him. Earlier in practice, Brown landed a punch on Jake Bobo — right after the receiver's helmet had come off — that left his nose bloodied.”

Macdonald would stress to the media about Metcalf and how he is undoubtedly one of the leaders on Seattle as they “look to him” in situations like this where the emotions of the players get to the better of them. Metcalf had a talk with the team which was described as a “great message” by the first year head coach for the Seahawks per ESPN.

“DK's a leader on this team,” Macdonald said. “We look to him. As he goes, we're going to go for a lot of where we want to go as a football team. As expected, he had a great message, the guys were in.”

Last season, Metcalf caught 66 passes for 1,114 yards to go along with eight touchdowns as he is known as being one of the more feared wide receivers in the league.

DK Metcalf's message to Seahawks is what they “needed to hear”

Macdonald would not go in to detail of what exactly Metcalf said during the speech, but doubled down on the sentiments from before that it was a “great message” and one that “we needed to hear.”

“It was what we needed to hear, but I'll leave that to the guys,” Macdonald said on the message.

It does leave some lasting questions of why the players on the Seahawks would have these type of scuffles especially since they have to prepare for their preseason opener on Saturday against the Los Angeles Chargers. However, Macdonald had his own reasoning for it saying that “we're tired of going against one another” in training camp and practice and even had his own message to the team.

“Like I said, we're right there on the edge,” Macdonald said. “At this point in camp, we're tired of going against one another, so there's an edge to us, which is good to a degree. And then we just have to make sure that we keep our poise in certain situations, because at the end of the day, we want to take care of one another, and we're all wearing the same helmet.”

“It was positive,” Macdonald said of his mid-practice address to the team. “It was just … a reminder of what we're trying to achieve here. Let's take a deep breath and let's make sure we close out practice the right way, and to the guys' credit, I thought we did that.”

At any rate, the Seahawks are looking to improve after last season where they went 9-8 which put them third in the NFC West as they open the season against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 8.